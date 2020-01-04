Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson Make 1st Public Appearance as Married Couple

Newlywed bliss! Jodie-Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson made their first public appearance as a married couple on Friday, January 3.

The Queen & Slim actress, 33, and the Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, stepped out for a night on the town at W Magazine‘s Best Performances pre-Golden Globes party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

“Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson seemed in good spirits,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They mingled throughout the night and chatted with Taylor Russell, Lakeith Stanfield, Ellen Pomeo and Armie Hammer, to name a few. Josh was smiling ear to ear throughout the night and they both seemed really happy.”

Pregnant Turner-Smith stunned in a nude caped dress with a large belt and shoulder embellishments, while Jackson wore a navy suit and white button-down shirt. The Nightflyers actress recently revealed to W Magazine that her first-ever crush was none other than her new husband.

“It was Pacey from Dawson’s Creek!” she shared in an interview published on Friday, January 3. “I was a very young teenager. And now we are a couple.”

Us broke the news in December 2019 that the couple were married and expecting their first child together after one year of dating. The When They See Us alum is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on,” a source told Us at the time.

The newlyweds, who reportedly obtained a marriage license in August 2019, rang in the new year together on a romantic vacation in Jamaica. Turner-Smith shared a nude photo, taken by Jackson, to her Instagram on Wednesday, January 1.

“Happy New Year & Happy New Decade,” the actress captioned the silhouette shot, which showed the Jett star looking away from the camera and toward Button Beach. “The last 10 years have been quite the ride!!! I laughed, I cried, and, most importantly, I LEARNED. Keep going. May we all see that our wildest dreams *continue* to come true. #LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement #ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto.”

Turner-Smith also took to her Instagram Stories to share more intimate moments from the couple’s getaway. “He has zero respect for my Instagramming,” the British actress wrote alongside a video of the beautiful view, with Jackson seemingly tickling her leg.

Turner-Smith and Jackson were first linked in November 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. The duo “were all over each other” and “gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together the whole night” at Usher’s 40th birthday bash the previous month, a source told Us.

Jackson previously dated Diane Kruger from 2006 to 2016.