Jodie Turner-Smith hasn’t confirmed her marriage to Joshua Jackson, but the actress did open up to The Sunday Times about being “possibly married” to the Affair alum — and about their romance and their family plans.

“I haven’t said to anybody, ‘Yeah, we got married,’” Turner-Smith, 33, told the publication. “People are assuming whatever they want, but when people tell me ‘Congratulations,’ I say, ‘Thank you.’”

The Queen & Slim star said she has received backlash about her relationship to Jackson, 41. “There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man,” she said. “In America, interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the black community. It is so complicated. I don’t want to give it too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you … I’m learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself.”

Turner-Smith did, however, talk about her pregnancy. “Joshua tells me every day, ‘The way you’re handling this is incredible,’” she told the Times. “He’s more tired than I am.”

The Last Ship alum said she and Jackson are looking to raise their family outside of the United States, possibly in the actor’s native Canada. “The racial dynamics over here are fraught,” she told the newspaper. “White supremacy is overt. It’s the reason I don’t want to raise my kids here. I don’t want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school. … England has gone off the rails, so I was thinking maybe Canada.”

The actress also explained that she and the Dawson’s Creek alum are “obsessed” with each other, so much so that she routinely rewatches his movies. “I do it whenever we’re apart because I miss him so much,” she revealed. “He loves that I am obsessed with him.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in December 2019 that the duo, who were first linked in November 2018, had secretly tied the knot and are expecting their first child, with a source adding that Jackson is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on.”