Jodie Turner-Smith Teases Husband Joshua Jackson Over His Instagram Skills

Doing it for the ‘gram! Jodie Turner-Smith poked fun at her husband Joshua Jackson‘s lack of social media skills via an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 7.

The Queen & Slim star, 33, took over the 41-year-old actor’s Instagram Story to jokingly call out her hubby. “When your man is old as hell and he accidentally posts crazy looking photos of you,” Turner-Smith, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, teased Jackson. She followed up the clip with a boomerang selfie captioned, “Since Josh doesn’t know how to post on Instagram. I’m here to help.”

Us Weekly broke the news in December that the couple are married and expecting their first child together. A source told Us at the time that Jackson is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on.”

Turner-Smith was more impressed with the When You See Us alum’s photography skills when she posted a nude shot of herself taken by Jackson on January 1. “Happy New Year & Happy New Decade,” she captioned the photo which was taken while the newlyweds were vacationing in Jamaica. “The last 10 years have been quite the ride!!! I laughed, I cried, and, most importantly, I LEARNED. Keep going. May we all see that our wildest dreams *continue* to come true. #LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement #ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto.”

The pair made their first public appearance as a married couple at W Magazine‘s Best Performances pre-Golden Globes party in West Hollywood on January 3.

“Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson seemed in good spirits,” a source told Us at the time. “They mingled throughout the night and chatted with Taylor Russell, Lakeith Stanfield, Ellen Pompeo and Armie Hammer, to name a few. Josh was smiling ear to ear throughout the night and they both seemed really happy.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum and Turner-Smith first sparked dating rumors in November 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. One month earlier they both attended Usher‘s 40th birthday party. An insider told Us at the time that the duo were “all over each other” and “gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together the whole night.”

The couple’s romance is extra sweet because Turner-Smith revealed to W Magazine that her first crush was her husband’s character on Dawson’s Creek. “It was Pacey from Dawson’s Creek!” she said in an interview published on January 3. “I was a very young teenager. And now we are a couple.”