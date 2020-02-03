Jodie Turner-Smith gave an inside look into her pregnancy, joking about her symptoms after attending the British Academy Film Awards with her husband, Joshua Jackson.

“The #BAFTAs are not yet over but this pregnant lady has to leave because if I don’t eat every 2.5 hrs I turn into Florence Pugh from the 3rd act of Midsommar— highly emotional & very likely to let my man get sewn into a bear costume and burnt alive,” the actress, 33, tweeted on Sunday, February 2.

any way, the #BAFTAs are not yet over but this pregnant lady has to leave because if i don’t eat every 2.5hrs i turn into florence pugh from the 3rd act of midsommar— highly emotional & very likely to let my man get sewn into a bear costume and burnt alive pic.twitter.com/maOfp4Z777 — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) February 2, 2020

The Queen & Slim star and Jackson, 41, attended the awards show together and posed for red carpet pictures with the model’s baby bump on full display. Turner-Smith rocked a bright yellow Gucci gown with a plunging neckline and halter neck.

Two days prior to the appearance, the mom-to-be bared her budding belly in a crop top during a Graham Norton Show appearance. While speaking with fellow guest Jim Carrey, she seemingly revealed the sex of her and the Dawson’s Creek alum’s first child.

“I think she’s bored,” Turner-Smith said on the Friday, January 31, episode of the talk show. “There’s been no kicking.”

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that she and the actor had wed and are expecting a baby. Jackson “is so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on,” a source told Us exclusively at the time.

The couple first sparked dating speculation in November 2018 and obtained a marriage license nine months later.

Jackson previously dated Diane Kruger from 2006 to 2016. A rep for the exes confirmed to Us that they wished to “remain friends” following their split.

The Troy actress, who welcomed her now 15-month-old daughter with Norman Reedus in November 2018, called her breakup from Jackson “a long time coming” in January 2018. “We broke up many months before we said we were broken up, so by the time I made that decision, it didn’t feel like it was so urgent anymore,” Kruger explained to Vulture at the time. “You don’t break up overnight after 10 years, you know what I mean?”