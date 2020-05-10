Quite a happy father. Joshua Jackson honored wife Jodie Turner-Smith in a touching Instagram post on Sunday, May 10, and gave the world a peek at his daughter.

“Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days I want to thank you for the being the light that you are. For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb,” the actor, 41, captioned a photo of his wife holding their daughter. “For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments. Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but.”

He continued: “Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that. I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with.”

Us confirmed in December 2019 that the Queen & Slim star, 33, was pregnant and had married the former Dawson’s Creek star. Jackson was “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on,” a source shared with Us at the time.

The duo, who began dating in November 2018, welcomed their first daughter in April.

“The whole process has been amazing and now I’m just ready to meet my baby girl,” the Little Fires Everywhere star told E! News in March. “I can’t wait.”

In February, Turner-Smith opened up via Twitter that it wasn’t easy to handle award season while pregnant.

“The #BAFTAs are not yet over but this pregnant lady has to leave because if I don’t eat every 2.5 hrs I turn into Florence Pugh from the 3rd act of Midsommar — highly emotional & very likely to let my man get sewn into a bear costume and burnt alive,” she wrote after the British awards show.