Still swooning! Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith quickly fell head over heels for each other — and their love keeps getting stronger.

The Vancouver native and the British actress sparked rumors of a romance after they were “all over each other” at Usher‘s 40th birthday party in October 2018. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the pair looked “super smitten” with one another and “danced together the whole night.” One month later, they were spotted holding hands on a casual coffee date in Los Angeles.

Jackson’s whirlwind romance with the model began two years after he was left “heartbroken” by his split from Diane Kruger. The former couple dated for 10 years between 2006 and 2016, and an insider revealed to Us in March that the Dawson’s Creek alum “took it pretty hard” when the National Treasure star moved on with Norman Reedus.

Despite his devastating breakup, Jackson’s broken heart was healed by Turner-Smith. “[Jodie] is a really sweet person. It’s a good match,” the same source added.

The couple quickly took their relationship to the next level after they were first rumored to be dating. In August 2019, the Daily Mail spotted the actors leaving a California courthouse with what appeared to be a marriage license. Just three months later, the Call Your Father star sported a massive diamond ring on her left hand at the premiere of Queen & Slim in Los Angeles. Jackson accompanied her to the event, wearing a gold band on his finger.

Shortly after the pair fueled marriage rumors, Us confirmed in December 2019 that the pair had secretly tied the knot and were expecting their first child together. A source revealed at the time that the Mighty Ducks actor was “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on.”

The couple frequently documented their pregnancy journey on social media, teasing each other over their Instagram skills and throwing it back to Jackson’s days on Dawson’s Creek with a theme song sing-a-long. After the Affair alum revealed in March that his wife’s due date was rapidly approaching, fans eagerly awaited the exciting announcement that their little one had finally arrived.

One month later, Us confirmed that “both mother and baby are happy and healthy” after the birth of their daughter.

Scroll down to relive Jackson’s whirlwind romance with Turner-Smith!