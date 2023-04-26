She doesn’t wanna wait … for the sex scenes to be over! Joshua Jackson revealed that his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, is all about his NSFW roles.

“Jodie is not fussed about my sex scenes,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 44, told Variety in a recent interview about his partner’s reaction to his work on the upcoming steamy thriller series Fatal Attraction. “The sex scenes themselves, Jodie kind of enjoys them, actually,” he laughed. “It’s a weird thing where she’s like a voyeur. So that works! If that’s your thing — excellent.”

The Paramount+ series is based on the 1987 erotic thriller starring Michael Douglas as Dan Gallagher and Glenn Close as Alex Forrest. The fictional colleagues have a one-night stand that quickly goes awry when Alex becomes dangerously obsessed with the married Dan — and his family. The new show, however, offers more nuanced versions of the characters — Jackson portrays Dan, while Lizzy Caplan stars as Alex — and a more updated perspective about gender roles in society.

“The sex scenes are of great importance because they’re furthering the narrative,” the Dr. Death alum explained. You have to believe that these people want to f—k each other.” They’re realistic, too.

“One of my pet peeves is two characters have sex, and it’s the most amazing sex she’s ever had,” Jackson added. “She wakes up in the morning, and she pulls the sheet up over her breasts. I’ve never in my life had great sex with somebody and then have them be like, ‘But I don’t want you to see my nipples in the morning.’”

Smith, for her part — who has been married to the Canada native since 2019 — told Vanity Fair in March 2022 that she “can’t wait to see my husband f—king on screen again.”

“Did you watch The Affair?” the Queen & Slim alum, 36, quipped, referring to her husband’s past performance as Cole Lockhart on the steamy Showtime series. “I’m like, let’s go.”

Both Jackson and Turner-Smith, who welcomed a daughter together in April 2020, have frequently expressed their love for each other throughout the years.

“I’m really in love with my husband,” the Anne Boleyn alum gushed to Net-A-Porter’s Porter Magazine in April 2020. “That might be weird for people, but I’m doing a pretty good job of not shouting that from the rooftops as much as I would like to. He’s a really amazing dude.”

Jackson, for his part, raved about Turner-Smith in an interview with E! News in September 2022. ”She is undeniably one of the most beautiful women on the planet. And she always smashes it when she’s on the red carpet. That is truly a wonder to behold,” he shared. “But I will tell you, that there is nothing like waking up in the morning, opening my eyes and seeing her face in the morning.”

As Turner-Smith previously revealed, the couple’s love blossomed out of a one-night stand.

“When I first met my husband, it was kind of — we had a one-night stand,” the actress shared on Late Night With Seth Meyers in May 2021, quipping, “We’re in a two, three-year one night stand now.”

Fatal Attraction premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday, April 30.