Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith confirmed on Sunday, March 8, that she and husband Joshua Jackson are expecting a baby girl.

The Queen & Slim actress, 33, shared a couple of videos on her Instagram Stories of the couple’s first child moving around in her belly.

“Favorite moments with baby,” she captioned one clip looking down at her gray-clad belly as her stomach moved.

“Can you see her dancing in there?” she wrote on a second video. “Every time I try to record she stops.”

The confirmation of the baby’s sex came less than two months after the British star let slip that she is expecting a girl while appearing on The Graham Norton Show.

Turner-Smith bared her growing bump on the show in a black one-shoulder crop top and matching black pants.

“So glad I could be here while you’re crowning,” fellow guest Jim Carrey joked as he referred to the actress’ pregnancy curves.

The Nightflyers star then referenced her baby’s gender, replying, “I think she’s bored.”

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that Turner-Smith and the Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, had tied the knot and were expecting a baby after a year of dating.

The mom-to-be paid tribute to Jackson with a sweet Valentine’s Day post last month, sharing a poem by Nobel prize-winning Chilean poet Pablo Neruda: “I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride. I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close.”

She also shared two photos from what appeared to be their wedding day, with the Affair actor wearing a cream suit, and a video of Jackson smiling as he cradled her pregnant belly.

“Our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first!” Turner-Smith captioned the post. “Here’s to a lifetime of them. happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart love you, baby daddy.”