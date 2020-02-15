Head over heels! Jodie Turner-Smith showered her husband, Joshua Jackson, with love as he rubbed her bare baby bump on Valentine’s Day.

The Queen & Slim actress, 33, gushed about the Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, in a series of photos and videos she shared on Instagram on Friday, February 14.

“our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first! here’s to a lifetime of them. happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart 💞 love you, baby daddy 💋🤗🥰,” she captioned a solo shot of Jackson. The photo series also included a picture of the two sharing a kiss, a close-up video of Jackson’s eye and a super sweet clip of the Fringe actor rubbing Turner-Smith’s pregnant stomach as the two smile from ear to ear.

The Nightflyers actress didn’t stop there. She also shared a screenshot of a love poem written by Pablo Neruda.

“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where,” the quote read. “I love you simply, without problems or pride. I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close.”

Earlier that day, Turner-Smith took to Twitter to explain why she and Jackson decided to have a child after a fan asked her if she was “mentally prepared to get pregnant.” Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that the pair were married and expecting their first child together after one year of dating.

“I don’t think you’re ever “ready”… but there were definitely certain boxes i wanted to tick before committing to it,” the British actress explained. “The most important for me: being w/ sum1 i knew would be a great life partner. life has many variables, but once i knew i’d met the right person, i felt unafraid.”

She concluded, “But you’ll know when it feels right. your heart will tell you. trust yourself.”

Turner-Smith previously showed off her bare baby bump during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show in January. There, she revealed that she and Jackson are seemingly expecting a baby girl, referencing the child as a “she.”

“I think she’s bored,” the Without Remorse star said about her little one after fellow guest Jim Carrey joked that she was “crowning.”

Turner-Smith and Jackson first sparked dating rumors in November 2018 and reportedly obtained a marriage license in August 2019.