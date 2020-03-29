Joshua Jackson was spotted kissing his pregnant wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, days before she is due to give birth to their first child.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, gave the Queen & Slim star, 33, a smooch as they enjoyed a walk in L.A. on Friday, March 27, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The outing came as Turner-Smith shared a couple of images on her Instagram Stories about women having to give birth alone, without their partners, as hospitals seek to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In New York City, thousands of women were told that they would have to deliver their babies without a partner, doula or family member in attendance. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, where Turner-Smith and her husband are currently living, UCLA Health said in a statement on its website that “one support person” would be “permitted at the bedside for women in labor.”

The Affair actor spoke to Good Morning America earlier this month about how his wife is feeling about giving birth amid the pandemic.

“She’s OK. Physically, she’s fine. The baby’s healthy. The important things are OK,” he said. “Obviously, it’s a bit stressful right now and we’re just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined and how to interact with the medical system right now. It’s a little bit difficult, so we’re figuring it out day by day. But she’s healthy and the baby’s healthy, that’s the important thing.”

He also spoke to E! News on March 17 about his impending fatherhood, admitting he was “anxious” because of what’s going on in the world right now but added, “I’m just ready to meet my baby girl.”

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that Jackson and Turner-Smith were married and expecting their first child. The pair sparked dating rumors in October 2018 after they were spotted “all over each other” by an insider at Usher’s 40th birthday party in L.A.

