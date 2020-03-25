Words of wisdom! Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington have been there for Joshua Jackson ahead of his baby’s arrival.

“Both of them were incredibly helpful, both in, like, finding doctors, OBs, just resources of people to talk to,” the actor, 41, said during a virtual Wednesday, March 25, Good Morning America appearance of his Little Fires Everywhere costars. “And then, frankly, just leading by example, because the both of them are not just actresses, but they run their own companies, they’re both mothers, they’ve integrated their family life and their professional life in a way that seems very healthy. [I was] just watching how they navigate all of that, because next time I go to work, I’m gonna be a daddy.”

We’re talking to Joshua Jackson about his role in the new @hulu show #LittleFiresEverywhere, how he’s keeping busy during quarantine and parenting advice he got from costars @ReeseW and @kerrywashington. pic.twitter.com/GGgHfxqJt0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 25, 2020

Witherspoon, 44, is the mother of Ava, 20, Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, 7, while Washington, 43, shares Isabelle, 5, Caleb, 3, and a 13-year-old stepdaughter with her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha. Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that the Dawson’s Creek alum’s wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, is pregnant with their first child.

The Canadian star revealed on Wednesday that their daughter is due any day, adding that the actress, 33, is doing “OK.”

“Physically, she’s fine,” Jackson explained. “The baby’s healthy. The important things are OK. Obviously, it’s a bit stressful right now [amid the coronavirus spread], and we’re just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined and how to interact with the medical system right now.”

The couple are taking the experience “day by day” and enjoying their time at home social distancing.

“We started with lots of binging and that was, like, too much couch time,” the When They See Us alum said on Wednesday. “We’ve moved heavily into the board game era of quarantine, so right now we’ve moved our way through Monopoly [and] Jenga arrived two days ago. Now, there’s an ongoing Jenga war in this house.”

He and Turner-Smith started dating in November 2018. The Mighty Ducks star was previously linked to Diane Kruger on and off for 10 years. Jackson was “heartbroken” over the end of his decade-long relationship with the Troy actress star, 43, before he met his now-wife, a source told Us exclusively earlier this month.

“[Jodie] is a really sweet person,” the insider added at the time. “It’s a good match.”

