Joshua Jackson Was Heartbroken Over Diane Kruger Before Jodie Turner-Smith

The start of something new! Joshua Jackson was “heartbroken” over the end of his decade-long relationship with Diane Kruger before meeting his now-wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, and National Treasure star, 43, dated for 10 years between 2006 and 2016 after her divorce from French actor and director Guillaume Canet. According to the source, Jackson “took it pretty hard” when the pair split and Kruger moved on with her Sky costar Norman Reedus.

Jackson’s ex welcomed her first child with the Walking Dead star, 51, in November 2018. Earlier that year, Kruger admitted to Vulture that her split from the Cruel Intentions actor was “a long time coming” and felt “liberating.”

Four years after his difficult breakup, Jackson’s romantic life has taken a turn for the positive. The Mighty Ducks star is “very happy” after tying the knot with Turner-Smith, 33. The two first sparked dating rumors in November 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. They reportedly obtained their marriage license the following June.

“[Jodie] is a really sweet person. It’s a good match,” the insider adds.

Us broke the news in December 2019 that Jackson and the British actress were husband and wife — and were also expecting their first child together. A source told Us at the time that Jackson is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on.”

As the couple prepares to welcome their baby girl, the Queen & Slim star has some strong opinions about where their growing family will thrive after receiving backlash over her relationship with Jackson. During an interview with The Sunday Times in January, the Last Ship alum hinted that the pair might return to her husband’s native Canada.

“In America, interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities,” Turner-Smith explained. “The racial dynamics over here are fraught … It’s the reason I don’t want to raise my kids here.”

With reporting by Sharon Tharp