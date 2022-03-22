The look of love. Joshua Jackson reacted to wife Jodie Turner-Smith sharing a set of steamy photos taken while the couple got ready for the Critics’ Choice Awards.

“The cat that got the cream,” the Queen and Slim star, 35, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 21, alongside a pic of her standing nude on her balcony, in full hair and makeup. In the picture, the Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, stands behind her — already fully dressed in his tuxedo — and gazes at his wife lovingly. Later in the slideshow, the couple pull goofy faces while gazing into one another’s eyes.

“You’re talking about me right?” Jackson commented on the post. “I’m the cat that got the cream … because … wow.”

The pair, who share 23-month-old daughter Janie, have shared several posts from the March 13 event on their respective Instagram accounts, with Turner-Smith also sharing a snapshot of Jackson checking his phone in the hotel room before the event. “He looked so gorgeous in his tux … but this effortless before-event casual look was also a panty dropper. Just saying,” the Anne Boleyn star wrote on her Instagram Story.

The Fringe alum, for his part, gushed about his wife on March 14 while sharing some pictures from the night on his own account. “What a night! Great to be out again with my community and most of all with my gorgeous wife for @criticschoice,” he wrote at the time.

Jackson and Turner-Smith were first linked in October 2018, and Us Weekly confirmed in December 2019 that they had quietly tied the knot.

“I’m really in love with my husband,” the England native told Net-A-Porter’s Porter magazine in December 2020 about her relationship with Jackson. “That might be weird for people, but I’m doing a pretty good job of not shouting that from the rooftops as much as I would like to. He’s a really amazing dude.”

Adding that things between them have “only gotten better” over time, Turner-Smith continued: “I feel so grateful for that. That’s why I share it sometimes, because I love him. I think he’s hot, I think he’s smart and he’s incredibly talented. I feel so lucky to be in a relationship with somebody who feels the same about me, who is not shy about telling me that or uplifting me.”

The Dr. Death Star has been equally effusive about his partner, telling Refinery29 in August 2021 that he’s “obsessed” with Turner-Smith. “One, she’s very easy to love out loud and two, she’s phenomenal,” Jackson said. “And I have to say, the love and support that is coming my direction has been a revelation in my life. … I didn’t get married until fairly late in the game. I didn’t have a baby till very late in the game and they’re the two best choices I’ve ever made in my life.”

