Sharing a glimpse. Proud mom Jodie Turner-Smith couldn’t resist showing off husband Joshua Jackson and daughter Janie’s sweet father-daughter moment.

The British actress, 35, shared a photo that showed Janie, 19 months, and Jackson, 43, comparing their feet. The baby’s tiny toes were untagged, but Turner-Smith tagged the Dawson’s Creek alum on the adult foot pictured.

“I’m most thankful for you,” the Queen & Slim actress captioned the snap via Instagram on Friday, November 26.

Though Jackson didn’t comment on the pic, lots of followers showed their support. Naomi Campbell left three heart emojis while Zendaya, Ellen Pompeo, Kate Beckinsale and other celebs liked the rare family photo.

The couple first got together in 2018. Us Weekly confirmed in December 2019 that Jackson and Turner-Smith secretly tied the knot and were expecting their first child together. They welcomed Janie the following April.

The first photo of their bundle of joy was shared by the Little Fires Everywhere actor in May 2020 as he celebrated Turner-Smith’s first Mother’s Day.

“Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days I want to thank you for the being the light that you are. For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb,” the Canada native captioned a photo of his wife holding their daughter, only revealing the back of the baby’s head. “For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments. Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but.”

Jackson explained how having a child changed his life in a July interview with Us.

“A whole new world of things has just opened up to me in experiencing fatherhood and this magical, joyful, chaotic, stressful anxiety-inducing love that you did not know you had the capacity for,” the actor said while he was promoting Dr. Death. “It just expands every single day.”

The Peacock series was Jackson’s first gig after becoming a father. He revealed that he put parenting ahead of his career right after Janie’s birth.

“Frankly, if it had been six months earlier, I wouldn’t have taken the job because Jodie was still pregnant and I really wanted to obviously be there for all of that,” Jackson explained. “This job was, like, cosmically the right job because it came at exactly the moment where it worked for me and I felt like I had the emotional bandwidth.”