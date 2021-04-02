In their parenting prime! Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith want to expand their family one year after welcoming their daughter.

“Their love for each other is deeply rooted and having a child together just brought them closer in ways they didn’t even know existed,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, April 2, of the couple. “They’re already talking about baby No. 2. Jodie thinks pregnancy is such a beautiful thing.”

The insider went on to call their 11-month-old a “blessing,” adding, “They couldn’t be more grateful. It’s nice to see Joshua as a doting father, and Jodie is a very hands-on mother.”

The model, 34, gave birth to their baby girl in April 2020 and has yet to share the little one’s name. “We never imagined that hospitals around the country would begin restricting who could be present in the birthing rooms, forcing mothers to deliver without the support person or people of their choice,” the actress told British Vogue three months later of giving birth amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Delivering at home ensured that I had what every single woman deserves to have: full agency in determining my birth support.”

The Queen & Slim star went on to say in August 2020 that she was “lucky and privileged” to have Jackson, 42, at her side. “Both of us had watched our own mothers struggle to raise children without such support,” she explained to the magazine. “Both of us were determined to create something for ourselves. He kept saying to me, ‘There’s no part of this that I’m going to miss.’”

The Little Fires Everywhere star called his wife “a light” while celebrating her first Mother’s Day via Instagram in May 2020.

“I want to thank you … for the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb,” the Dawson’s Creek alum gushed at the time. “For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments. Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless, but I know is anything but. Thank you for making me a father.”

Us broke the news in December 2019 that Jackson and Turner-Smith were married and expecting their first child. The couple are “still in the honeymoon phase,” the source told Us on Friday.

“Jodie and Joshua are very much in love with each other,” the insider added. “They are always affectionate with one another. Joshua is basically Jodie’s No. 1 fan and a huge supporter of her modeling and acting gigs.”

