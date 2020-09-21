Lucky in love! Jodie Turner-Smith adorably gushed about her husband, Joshua Jackson, and expressed how happy she is to be married to him.

“I’m really in love with my husband,” the Queen & Slim actress, 34, told Net-A-Porter’s Porter publication in an interview published on Monday, September 21. “That might be weird for people, but I’m doing a pretty good job of not shouting that from the rooftops as much as I would like to. He’s a really amazing dude.”

Turner-Smith noted that the interview took place on the couple’s “two-year anniversary” and that their bond has “only gotten better” over time. “I feel so grateful for that. That’s why I share it sometimes, because I love him,” she explained. “I think he’s hot, I think he’s smart and he’s incredibly talented.”

The British-born model added, “I feel so lucky to be in a relationship with somebody who feels the same about me, who is not shy about telling me that or uplifting me.”

Turner-Smith and the 42-year-old Little Fires Everywhere actor’s whirlwind romance began two years after his 2016 split from longtime girlfriend Diane Kruger. The now-married duo were first spotted holding hands in Los Angeles in November 2018 right after being “all over each other” at Usher’s 40th birthday party.

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that the twosome secretly tied the knot. The next day, Us exclusively revealed that Turner-Smith was expecting the couple’s first child. The lovebirds welcomed their 5-month-old daughter in April.

Earlier this month, the Neon Demon actress opened up about her at-home birthing experience amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said they chose a home delivery “because of concerns about negative birth outcomes for Black women in America,” sharing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistic that Black women are more at risk of dying during childbirth than white women.

“We never imagined that in the coming weeks, hospitals around the country would begin restricting who could be present in the birthing rooms, forcing mothers to deliver without the support person or people of their choice,” she explained in British Vogue’s September 2020 issue. “Delivering at home ensured that I had what every single woman deserves to have: full agency in determining my birth support.”

Meanwhile, the Dawson’s Creek alum recently thanked Turner-Smith in a sweet birthday tribute for “bringing our daughter into the world” and “choosing to share your light” throughout their romance. “This last year has been the happiest whirlwind of my life,” he wrote via Instagram on September 7. “I can’t wait to see what all the years to come bring our way.”