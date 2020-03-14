Joshua Jackson showed some PDA with his pregnant wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, days before her due date.

The couple, who are expecting their first child — a girl — stepped out for breakfast with his mom, Fiona Jackson, and Turner-Smith’s brother, Brandon Smith, in L.A. on Saturday, March 14.

The dad-to-be put his arm around his wife’s shoulder and the pair stopped for a kiss as they walked down the street in the rainy weather.

Their outing came just days after the Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, talked about their impending arrival and joked about gaining baby weight himself.

“We’re 19 days away, so I’m kind of out of time for sympathy weight,” he told Access Hollywood on Thursday, March 12. “The only odd craving [I’ve had during her pregnancy], and it only really lasted for two days, was an Oreo milkshake.”

Turner-Smith, 33, confirmed in February, during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, that they are having a daughter, and the Affair actor said that he wasn’t surprised about the gender, admitting, “My family doesn’t really have boys, so I knew.”

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that Joshua and the Queen & Slim star had married and were expecting their first child.

The Canadian actor said that the couple “found out together” that Turner-Smith was pregnant. “We kind of had an inkling. Cycles change,” he revealed. “This was literally the most joyous moment of my life. She was working out of town and I asked her to hold off a couple days before taking a test so we could do it together.”

The Nightflyers actress gushed over her husband in an Instagram post last month as they celebrated Valentine’s Day.

“our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first! here’s to a lifetime of them. happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart love you, baby daddy 🤗🥰,” she captioned a series of photos of Joshua as well as a clip of the Fringe actor rubbing her pregnant stomach as they both smiled.

Scroll down to see pics from the couple’s family outing.