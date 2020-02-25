She doesn’t wanna wait! Jodie Turner-Smith got a little too excited when the Dawson’s Creek theme song came on during an errand with her husband, Joshua Jackson.

The Queen & Slim star, 33, took to social media to share her joy in embarrassing the Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, when the classic teen drama’s opening song played over the speakers in a Home Depot.

“we’re in home depot and they just started playing paula cole ‘i don’t want to wait’ and you KNOW i had to serenade @VancityJax!!!!!” Turner-Smith tweeted on Monday, February 24, alongside a gif of Tituss Burgess belting dramatically.

She later documented the hilarious moment on her Instagram Story, laughing in a front-facing video as Jackson rolled his eyes beside her.

“You couldn’t write this,” the British actress wrote across the video next to a row of heart-eye emojis. “Felt ALL THE FEELS when I heard this song #PACEY4EVA.”

Jackson starred as Pacey Witter in the beloved TV series from 1998 to 2003. Earlier this year, Turner-Smith revealed to W Magazine that her now-husband’s character was her very first crush, joking that she was “a very young teenager” at the time.

The two actors began dating in November 2018 after they were spotted walking hand in hand in Los Angeles. One month earlier, an eyewitness told Us Weekly that the couple “were all over each other” at Usher‘s 40th birthday party and “danced together the whole night.”

After keeping their relationship relatively low-key, Us confirmed that the couple had secretly tied the knot in December 2019 and that they were expecting their first child together, with a source adding that Jackson is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on.”

As the pair celebrated their “magical” second Valentine’s Day together in February, the Nightflyers actress gushed over her “baby daddy” on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of a romantic Pablo Neruda poem.

“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where,” the poem read. “I love you simply, without problems or pride. I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close.”

Turner-Smith hinted on a recent appearance on the Graham Norton Show that the pair were seemingly expecting a little girl, two months after Us broke the news of their pregnancy.