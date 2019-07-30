



Murphygate continues. A day after Tituss Burgess called Andy Cohen a “messy queen” for criticizing Eddie Murphy, the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star shaded Cohen yet again on The Wendy Williams Show.

“I will not tolerate the dismantling of anyone’s legacy, especially not my own,” Burgess, 40, told host Wendy Williams on the Tuesday, July 30, episode of her talk show. “And who we were speaking about has done a beautiful job being the comedic giant that he is. And he has a wonderful movie coming out, and I was not going to participate in talking about that.”

Williams, 55, then rehashed the drama from Sunday, July 30: “Andy asked Tituss on [Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen], ‘How was it working with Eddie Murphy? Eddie was not kind to gays back in the day.’ And you said…”

“I said what I said,” Burgess responded.

Williams went on: “Obviously it was wonderful working [with Murphy], and Andy might have been trying to trap you into saying something, and you didn’t say it.”

“Tituss will not be trapped,” the Emmy nominee clarified. “No. We have way too much work to do. We have far more important things to talk about.”

On Sunday’s WWHL, Cohen brought up Burgess’ upcoming film with Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name, before commenting that the comedian “was very problematic for the gays at one point when I was coming up.”

“He wasn’t problematic for Tituss,” Burgess countered. “And, uh, we had a wonderful time. … Any troubles he may have had with gay people, I guess they’re gone, because he loved me.”

Cohen then tried to segue into the next segment of the show, but he caught Burgess mouthing something to someone offscreen. “What are you saying, Tituss?” he asked.

“Keep going, girl,” Burgess told him. “Do your show.”

The following day, the Broadway actor referenced his awkward exchange with Cohen in an Instagram comment. “She can be a messy queen!” he wrote. “Yes I said it! Don’t care he knows either! He should remember his talk show isn’t an episode of the real housewives of Atlanta! It’s a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun. NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press.

He continued: “Sunday was a display of ratchet behavior by a well connected man having blatant disregard for one of his guests. If only time were taken to know who I am and not assuming that I am the character I play on tv he would know how to conduct a proper interview with at all! I received 4 Emmy nominations for acting! NOT for being my self. He was lucky I had my wits and Christian values THAT day. Always keep it classy. Being friends with other talented celebrities doesn’t make you talented it makes you friends with other famous celebrities! He should rip a page from Anderson Cooper and learn how to do his job.”

Cohen also commented on the contentious episode, saying on his SiriusXM radio show on Monday that Burgess “ran out” of the studio after the interview. “He wasn’t having me,” the former Bravo exec told listeners. “He made an entertaining show. Sometimes it’s fun to watch the show when the guest hates the host.”

