Andy Cohen and several Bravolebrities including Teresa Giudice and NeNe Leakes partied on a Bravo float at NYC’s Pride parade on Sunday, June 30.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host was joined by Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn, Shahs of Sunset’s Reza Farahan, Vanderpump Rules’ Billie Lee and Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul. The Housewives were well represented with Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Tinsley Mortimer, LeeAnne Locken, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Dodd and Gizelle Bryant.

Also on the rainbow-colored float as it made its way down Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue before proceeding down Christopher Street and the Stonewall Inn were WWHL’s Gay Shark as well as drag queens Jackie Cox (Drag Lisa Rinna), Chelsea Piers (Drag Erika Jayne) and Paige Turner (Drag Lisa Vanderpump).

Cohen had told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week that the float was “going to break gay Pride.”

“It’s basically my baby shower, but on a float,” he added. “People are truly going to lose their minds. It’s honestly going to be next-level.”

And it was. Thousands took to the streets to celebrate WorldPride as the march coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which sparked the modern gay rights movement.

While stars including RHOA’s Leakes and RHONJ’s Gorga had their very own synchronized dance party to Britney Spears’ “Toxic” on the float, and RHONY’s Morgan Vogued along to Madonna, Giudice was greeted by fans who came from as far away as Australia to see their favorite reality star, yelling, “Fabellini!”

