Andy Cohen celebrated his baby shower in L.A. on Saturday, January 26, with almost all of the Real Housewives.

“It’s going down. Housewives from everywhere,” NeNe Leakes exclaimed in an Instagram video, and she wasn’t wrong. Bravo stars from New Jersey, New York, Atlanta, Potomac, Dallas and Orange County came to join the party at The Palms restaurant along with Cohen’s good friend John Mayer.

Rebecca Romijn and husband Jerry O’Connell were also in attendance at the A Star Is Born-themed bash, as was surprise guest Phaedra Parks.

The menu for the bash included a duo of salads — Chinese chicken and lobster cobb — and entrees of salmon with mango salsa, sliced espresso-rubbed grass-fed filet mignon with onion straws, and chicken paillard with sides including grilled asparagus and spinach and grilled polenta cakes. The desserts were key lime pie, crème brulee and chocolate chip cookies along with a star-covered cake.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 50, revealed he is expecting a baby boy during CNN’s live New Year’s Eve broadcast.

“When I was growing up, and when we were growing up … I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family,” Cohen told cohost Anderson Cooper. “And here we are in 2018, almost ‘19, and anything’s possible. And I’m so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I’m working with.”

Scroll down to see the pics!