Perfect pairs! As the stars turned out for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards, many celebrity couples chose to walk the red carpet in coordinating outfits.

“We tag teamed this thing, right?” Justin Hartley told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, March 13, about matching his navy suit to wife Sofia Pernas‘ classic ensemble. “We’re trying to have a … twin moment.”

The couple, who met in 2015 while starring on The Young and the Restless, quietly tied the knot in May 2021 after one year of dating. The This is Us star, 45, confessed that he hadn’t originally planned to match his ensemble with Pernas, 32, but they were both delighted with the way everything worked out.

“[His stylist was] like, ‘Why don’t you wear it too?'” the Blood & Treasure actress recalled. “Well obviously, we’re still in the honeymoon phase. We’re wearing matching outfits. No, this is our forever phase.”

Van Hunt also matched his black-and-white outfit to girlfriend Halle Berry for the big night, where the 55-year-old Oscar winner was honored with the SeeHer Award for her work advocating for accurate portrayals of women and girls on screen. “[Storytelling] can raise our consciousness and help us think outside of ourselves and our individual circumstances,” Berry said during her emotional acceptance speech.

The Monster’s Ball actress added: “I realized that we truly need to see each other’s reality — no matter how uncomfortable it makes us — so that we can stop judging and stop pointing fingers, but rather find compassion and empathy for the others.”

Explaining that her role in Netflix’s Bruised wasn’t originally written for someone “who looked like me,” the director advocated for more films that focused on women’s stories. “I used to think that if I could play the part of a white man, then I was winning. But you know what, wanna know why that didn’t work? Because, if you didn’t know, I’m not a white man,” the X-Men star said. “So, for those roles to work, they would have to be substantially changed. It would have to be written with the reality of my journey, in all of its beauty and all of its pain.”

She continued: “This is why I am so grateful to be standing and living in this moment where women are standing up and we are telling our own stories.”

Another proud partner at the Critics’ Choice Awards was Jesse Plemons, who escorted fiancée Kirsten Dunst to the event, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Power of the Dog. Though the Oscar nominee, 39, lost to West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose on Sunday, both she and Plemons, 35, took the stage when their film won Best Picture.

“We actually talked to [Power of the Dog producer] Tanya Seghatchian about what Jesse and I should do next,” Dunst told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021. “We have some ideas, and Jesse and I definitely want to do another project. He’s my favorite actor to work with.”

Us Weekly confirmed in 2017 that the pair got engaged, two years after meeting on the set of FX’s Fargo. They welcomed their son Ennis in May 2018 and a second son in June 2021.

Keep scrolling to see all of the couples who took the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet by storm: