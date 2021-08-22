Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans.

Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.

In August 2020, Hunt posted a cute photo of the couple for the very first time with the caption, “kisses land softly.” The following month, Berry confirmed that she was dating Hunt on Instagram after previously teasing that she had a new man in her life.

Two months later, a source told Us Weekly that the pair were getting serious and that Hunt was “a wonderful, caring man” to the actress. The insider also explained that although “they’ve only been dating a few months,” the Kingsman: The Golden Circle alum already considered the singer The One.

Berry wasn’t afraid to defend her relationship and her dating life when a social media user said she “can’t keep a man” in response to a new photo of the duo.

She responded via Instagram in February writing, “Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”

Berry and Hunt showed off their love when they made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards. Following their public outing, another source detailed how the “Dust” singer “really brings out the fun side of Halle.”

“Van is head over heels for Halle,” the insider said in April 2021. “It’s adorable to see how much his is infatuated with her.”

That same month, the Call star posted a photo of her and her man cuddling on the beach.

“The moments that matter most…” Berry captioned the sweet post via Instagram at the time.

Four months later, the Ohio native gushed about the performer during a social media post highlighting her birthday.

“After the year we’ve all had, my heart is full as I’m grateful to see this August 14th,” she captioned the post via Instagram. “In the midst of the storm, I’ve managed to create happiness, find more peace, and feel more free than ever! Finally, I’m exhaling!”

The post included a clip of Berry putting her head out the car window while the wind hit her face. She also teased that her boyfriend celebrated her on her special day with a unique surprise.

“Thank you vanO for my b-day serenade 🎵,” she concluded her birthday post in August 2021.

Scroll down to relive Berry and Hunt’s romance: