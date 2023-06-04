A love like no other! Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s relationship continues to heat up after nearly three years together.

“Halle’s exes have been full of drama, but Van’s the opposite,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly of the couple, who first confirmed their romance in September 2020.“They have a lot of heat between them but no toxicity. They’re soulmates.”

Prior to her romance with the 53-year-old musician, Berry, 56, walked down the aisle three times. The Oscar winner wed David Justice in 1993 before they split nearly four years later. The Catwoman actress was later married to Eric Benét between 2001 and 2005 and Olivier Martinez between 2013 and 2016. The Perfect Stranger actress also dated Gabriel Aubry from 2005 to 2010.

Since falling in love with Hunt, the actress has noted how their relationship differs from ones in her past.

“When you’re loved and supported as a woman, everything changes,” Berry — who shares daughter Nahla, 15, with Aubry and son Maceo, 9, with Martinez — told Extra in November 2021. “The day looks brighter, everything looks better. Your opportunity seems limitless … That’s what’s happened.”

Hunt chimed in at the time: “It makes me feel warm and fuzzy, that’s for sure.”

A second source previously told Us in February 2021 that Berry “absolutely believes Van is the one for her” and that she could envision the pair settling down together. The insider also added that the “Dust” crooner is “constantly challenging Halle and making her laugh.”

The twosome sparked marriage speculation after Berry uploaded a January 2022 photo of the couple kissing in a chapel with the X-Men star donning a long gown and a floral crown. She captioned her post, “Well … IT’S OFFICIAL!”

Berry later revealed that they did not legally wed, but her son had performed an intimate commitment ceremony for them.

“My son, Maceo, of his own volition, did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car,” Berry told AARP Magazine in January 2022. “I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious. It was his way of saying, ‘This is good. I like this. This makes me happy.’”

She continued: “It was a very real moment for all of us. I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he’d said something poignant. It meant a lot to us. I have two children with two different fathers. Van has a son. As a mom living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are OK with the decisions I’m making.”

For more details on Berry and Hunt’s relationship, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly — on newsstands now.