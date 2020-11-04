A perfect match! Halle Berry is feeling better than ever about her love life after confirming her relationship with singer Van Hunt, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“She’s had some negative experiences [with men] but Van has taught her to love again — and love herself,” the insider adds. “He’s a wonderful, caring man. Their chemistry is through the roof.”

The Oscar winner, 50, revealed via Instagram in September that she was dating the Ohio native, also 50, after weeks of hinting at a new mystery man in her life. Though “they’ve only been dating a few months,” the source says the Kingsman: The Golden Circle actress thinks “sometimes you just know” when you’ve found The One.

A month before announcing the identity of her new flame, Berry shared a snapshot from her birthday getaway to Las Vegas, posting a photo of her feet intertwined with someone else’s in bed.

“Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans! You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special ♥️,” she captioned the romantic Instagram post.

The X-Men actress was previously married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005, and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo, 7, with Martinez, 54, and daughter Nahla, 12, with ex Gabriel Aubry. During a February 2017 Q&A at the City Summit & Gala, Berry opened up about her search for a soulmate.

“I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved,” she said at the time. “[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That’s what fairy-tales taught me as a kid … and I’m kind of anti-fairy-tales today.”

Despite her rocky road to finding love, the Emmy winner credited her ups and downs with making her the strong woman she is today.

“All of those relationships were necessary for me,” she explained during the Q&A. “We all come here with lessons that we have to learn, and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I’m grateful. But it has been hard. It’s been a difficult part of my life.”

For more on Berry’s love life, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.