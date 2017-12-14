Halle Berry Says She’s ‘Done With Love’ After Alex Da Kid Split

Here’s to the next chapter! Halle Berry says she’s “done with love” following her split from Alex Da Kid.

The Oscar winner wrote just that in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 13. She also shared a photo of rope in the shape of a heart and added three emojis of a flexed arm muscle.

Just hours earlier, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Berry, 51, and the music producer had split after several months of dating.

The exes first went public with their relationship in September when they posted black and white photos of themselves cuddling on their respective social media accounts. “My balance,” they both wrote. They more recently attended the Treats! Magazine’s 7th Annual Halloween Party at The Mayan in L.A. in October.

Berry possibly hinted at the breakup in an Instagram post on Wednesday, too. “Grow out got me feelin’ some kinda way every day ain’t perfect…” she wrote.

The Extant alum was previously married to David Justice from 1992 to 1997, R&B singer Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and French actor Olivier Martinez, whom she shares son Maceo, 3. She’s also mom of daughter Nahla, 9, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

