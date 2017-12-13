Halle Berry and Alex Da Kid have split after several months of dating, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The couple confirmed their relationship in September, when Berry, 51, posted a black and white Instagram photo snuggling up to him and captioned it “My balance.” The music producer, whose real name is Alexander Grant, also posted the photo to his Twitter account, similarly writing: “My…..balance…”

The duo stepped out for a date night recently at Treats! Magazine’s 7th Annual Halloween Party at The Mayan in downtown Los Angeles on October 31 and both dressed up like mummies for the occasion. “They had a table near the DJ,” a source told Us about the pair at the “The Spirit of Ecstasy” themed party at the time. “They stayed for over an hour at a table by the stage. They kept to themselves and stayed close together. They seemed like they were having a nice time. The three mummies stayed close – the third was a friend – Halle and Alex seemed particularly close. They were laughing intimately at the table.”

While it’s unclear if Alex Da Kid, 35, has moved on, an eyewitness saw the producer on December 8 at Catch LA leaving with a mystery woman. “They weren’t holding hands but it looked like they were there together as a couple,” the eyewitness told Us. “He pointed her to his car when they left and they stood really close to each other.”

Berry was married to former MLB star David Justice from 1992 to 1997, R&B singer Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and French actor Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares daughter Nahla, 9, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, 3, with Martinez.

