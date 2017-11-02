Still going strong! Halle Berry and boyfriend Alex Da Kid stepped out together at Treats! Magazine’s 7th Annual Halloween Party at The Mayan in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 31.

The couple, who Us Weekly previously reported confirmed their relationship in September 2017, wore white tape and dressed up as mummies. Berry, 51, added a pair of Maleficent horns to top off her costume. They were dropped off at the party in a new Rolls-Royce Black Badge.

“They had a table near the DJ,” a source told Us about the pair at the “The Spirit of Ecstasy” themed party. “They stayed for over an hour at a table by the stage. They kept to themselves and stayed close together. They seemed like they were having a nice time. The three mummies stayed close – the third was a friend – Halle and Alex seemed particularly close. They were laughing intimately at the table.”

An insider added that guests, including Gerard Butler, Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka, Josh Hutcheson, Diplo, Scott Eastwood, Chanel West Coast and Logan Paul, danced to beats by DJ Black Coffee and drank cocktails by Absolut Elyx and Perrier Jouet.

Berry and the British music producer, whose real name is Alexander Grant, were photographed together in east London in September. The pair enjoyed a romantic dinner at The Curtain.

The Extant actress shared an Instagram photo in which she cozied up to her new man the same month. “My balance,” Berry captioned the photo.

My balance A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

The Catwoman actress was previously married to MLB star David Justice from 1992 to 1997, R&B singer Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005 and French actor Oliver Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares daughter Nahla, 9, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo, 3, with Martinez.

