Mystery solved! Halle Berry revealed the identity of her new flame after weeks of speculation.

“Now ya know… ♥️🦶🏽,” the Perfect Stranger actress, 54, teased via Instagram on Thursday, September 17, wearing a shirt with singer Van Hunt‘s name on it and holding a drink in her hand.

One month earlier, Berry hinted at a new romance in a separate post while celebrating her birthday in Las Vegas. “Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans! You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special ♥️,” she wrote on August 16 alongside a photo of her feet intertwined with someone else’s in bed.

Two weeks later, Hunt, 50, posted a sweet PDA pic with the X-Men star. “Kisses land softly,” he captioned the snapshot of Berry kissing his cheek.

Berry confirmed her relationship just months after opening up about how much she was loving the single life. The Oscar winner was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005, and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo, 6, with Martinez, 54, and daughter Nahla, 12, with ex Gabriel Aubry.

“I’ve learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now,” the Monster’s Ball actress told Lena Waithe during an Instagram Live in April. “I have decided to take time. I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spend time with me.”

At the time, Berry said that spending time by herself and learning more about what she wants out of a relationship was the greatest “gift” she could ask for.

“I think the next relationship I have I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what’s right for me because I’ve taken this time to think about what’s important to me,” she explained. “I no longer feel the need for a relationship so I don’t feel the need to rush or accept something that’s not totally right for me.”

Scroll down to see more of Berry and Hunt’s budding romance.