Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt: 5 Things to Know

Halle Berry and Van Hunt have been hot and heavy since 2020 but who is the musician who stole her heart? As their romance continues to make headlines, Us Weekly has rounded up five things to know about him.

The Oscar winner confirmed her relationship with Hunt in September 2020 with a cheeky Instagram post.

“Now ya know… ♥️🦶🏽,” Berry captioned a photo of herself wearing a shirt with Hunt‘s name on it and holding a drink in her hand.

Several months later, the twosome made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards.

“Halle absolutely believes Van is The One for her. [She] can see herself settling down with him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, noting that he “really brings out the fun side of Halle.”

The insider added that Hunt is “creative and funny and constantly challenging Halle and making her laugh.”

She’s not the only one who is smitten either. “Van head over heels for Halle,” the source told Us. “It’s adorable to see how much he is infatuated with her.”

Prior to her relationship with Hunt, the actress had been candid about her past failed romances, including her marriages to David Justice, Eric Benét and Olivier Martinez.

“I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved,” the mother of two said during a February 2017 Q&A at the City Summit & Gala.”[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That’s what fairy-tales taught me as a kid … and I’m kind of anti-fairy-tales today.”

Berry shares son Maceo with Martinez and daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry. According to a second source, she doesn’t let her past define her.

“She’s had some negative experiences [with men] but Van has taught her to love again — and love herself,” the insider said in November 2020. “He’s a wonderful, caring man. Their chemistry is through the roof.”

Scroll through for five things to know about Hunt: