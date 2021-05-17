Halle Berry Claps Back at Troll About Her Relationship With Van Hunt

Standing by her relationship! Halle Berry proudly hit back against someone questioning her boyfriend Van Hunt‘s feelings for her — and her response may have shaded her past relationships.

“We do this thing called whatever the f*ck we want! 💋” Berry, 54, captioned a photo of the pair sharing a kiss via Instagram on Sunday, May 16. The actress was rocking red heart sunglasses to match the mood and a simple T-shirt paired with a bikini bottom.

After one person commented, “I think you love him more than he loves you!” the actress fired back, “ummmm don’t think so … not this time.”

The Catwoman star also offered advice to those looking for the same kind of love.

Another person responded, “You give me hope. We are the same age … twice divorced … I’m disenchanted with dating and then I see you two.”

Berry replied, “Never give up on love…Keep your heart open and it will find you!”

The pair first became Instagram official in September 2020 after the X-Men star hinted that she was dating someone new. They made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards in April.

Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo, 7, with Martinez, 55, and daughter Nahla, 13, with ex Gabriel Aubry.

It looks like the Kingsman: The Golden Circle alum is comfortable in her new romance and she isn’t letting social media comments get to her as she has previously defended her relationship with Hunt, 51, after a commenter said she “can’t keep a man.”

She responded via Instagram in February writing, “Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”

That same month, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the twosome have a great relationship and Berry “can see herself settling down” with the “Dust” singer.

“Halle absolutely believes Van is the one for her,” an insider told Us in February.

The feelings seem to be mutual for Hunt as well.

“Van is head over heels for Halle,” the source added. “It’s adorable to see how much he is infatuated with her.”