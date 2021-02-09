Not having it! Halle Berry is not here for criticism surrounding her love life.

The actress, 54, recently shared a quote via Instagram that read, “Women don’t owe you s—t.” The upload received praise from stars including Chrissy Teigen, Karrueche Tran, Vivica A. Fox and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Despite the largely positive feedback on the post, there was some backlash. “With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN’T keep a man,” one troll commented, to which the former X-Men actress hit back, “Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”

As a second user wrote, “Says the women who can’t keep a man,” the Oscar winner replied, “Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? cuz ….. I don’t.”

Berry has walked down the aisle three times. She was previously married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She was also in a long-term relationship with Gabriel Aubry from 2005 to 2010.

The Catwoman star was last briefly linked to music producer Alex Da Kid in 2017. Hours after Us Weekly broke the news of their split that December, Berry took to her Instagram Stories to note that she was “done with love.”

Berry shares daughter Nahla, 12, with Aubry, 44, and son Maceo, 7, with Martinez, 55. Early last year, Berry opened up about how she enjoys being single and focusing on her kids.

“I’ve learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now. And when I divorced Maceo’s dad, I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now,” she told Lena Waithe via Instagram Live in April 2020. “Decidedly so, for sure.”

The Monster’s Ball star added, “I have decided to take time. I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spent time with me.”

Several months later, however, Berry confirmed her romance with singer Van Hunt in September 2020 after dropping hints for weeks. A source later told Us exclusively how the pair are a good match.

“She’s had some negative experiences [with men], but Van has taught her to love again — and love herself,” the insider revealed in November 2020. “He’s a wonderful, caring man. Their chemistry is through the roof.”

The Ohio native last gave a glimpse at her relationship with Hunt, 50, in December 2020. She reshared a photo of the singer sleeping along with his caption. “When ur lady fills u up w luv n liquor & films the aftermath.”