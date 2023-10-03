Joshua Jackson Caught Off Guard by Jodie Turner-Smith Divorce

Fans were surprised when Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from husband Joshua Jackson — and an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that Jackson was too.

“Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce,” the insider reveals in the new issue of Us. “They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

Us confirmed on Monday, October 2, that Turner-Smith, 37, filed for divorce from Jackson, 45, after four years of marriage. In her petition, she cited irreconcilable differences for the split and listed September 13 as the duo’s date of separation.

According to the insider, members of the estranged pair’s inner circle were also shocked by the twosome’s split.

“Their friends are baffled and trying to understand how this came about,” the source explains, adding that it’s “true” the couple had “a whirlwind romance.”

Jackson and Turner-Smith were first linked in late 2018 when they were spotted packing on the PDA at Usher’s 40th birthday party. Less than one year later, the duo were spotted leaving a California courthouse with what appeared to be a marriage license. In December 2019, Us broke the news that the couple had secretly tied the knot. The pair welcomed a daughter, now 3, in April 2020.

While Jackson and Turner-Smith’s romance moved quickly, the insider says that friends don’t think that’s the reason for the split.

“They became glued to each other after the first night they met, and then parenthood soon followed,” the source explains. “It was a huge lifestyle change, especially for a free spirit like Jodie. But they seemed so devoted to each other, so everyone is shaking their heads.”

The insider notes that some of the estranged couple’s pals are “hoping there’s still a chance for reconciliation.”

Speculation about the pair’s relationship status began in September 2022 when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Jackson and Turner-Smith no longer followed each other on Instagram. At the time, the twosome had each posted an ad showing them as a couple, but they did not reference one another in their respective social media captions. They later refollowed each other on the platform.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Turner-Smith is seeking joint custody of the duo’s daughter. She has not requested spousal support.

“Jodie seems quite sure of her decision,” the source tells Us. “The ball is in Joshua’s court, though right now he’s likely trying to sort things out himself.”

