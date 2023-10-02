Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith’s last public outing as a couple came one day before they officially separated, Us Weekly can confirm.

The twosome posed for photos at New York Fashion Week’s COS Autumn/Winter 2023 runway show on September 12. Jackson, 45, wore a black suit, white shirt and gold chain necklace as he stood beside Turner-Smith, 37. The former Queen & Slim actress opted for a black blazer, matching skirt, sleek boots and a diamond necklace while taking in the scenery from the dock at the Classic Car Club Manhattan.

One week prior, the pair embraced while stepping out in the Big Apple for the unveiling of fully electric Lotus Emeya on September 7. Jackson smiled as his now-estranged wife held onto his arm during the event.

Despite the duo’s back-to-back outings, Us confirmed on Monday, October 2, that Turner-Smith filed for divorce after four years of marriage. The date of separation listed on the documents is September 13.

Turner-Smith cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup and is seeking joint physical and legal custody of her and Jackson’s 3-year-old daughter. Turner-Smith is asking that spousal support be taken off the table.

The Dawson’s Creek alum and Turner-Smith, who tied the knot in August 2019, also have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Jackson and Turner-Smith previously caused split speculation in September 2022 when they briefly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

At the time, the now-estranged couple raised eyebrows when they posted an ad together but didn’t reference one another in their captions. The snubs caused a stir among their followers because both Turner-Smith and Jackson historically have playful banter on Instagram. They later refollowed each other.

Earlier this year, Jackson gave a rare update on his life with Turner-Smith and their daughter, whom they welcomed in April 2020.

“It’s pretty spectacular, honestly,” he told E! News in March. “Mama does love a dress up and I don’t mind getting dressed up and standing next to her. But this having a kid thing together is pretty magical.”

Jackson’s Fatal Attraction costar Reno Wilson exclusively told Us in April that Jackson is “the only dude [he’s] ever met who talks about his wife as much as [he does].”

Wilson, 54, gushed: “All we did was talk about our lovely wives, and he has a new baby. And my babies are big. But yeah, we had a lot of fun doing that.”

Jackson, however, confessed that same month that marriage and fatherhood wasn’t always on his bucket list.

“Partially, it’s age. I’m old enough to be able to do this. Partially it’s about finding somebody in the right moment of life,” the Mighty Ducks star told The Times in April of his home life. “If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married.”