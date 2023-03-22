All in! Joshua Jackson has fully embraced his role as a parent — but he leans on wife Jodie Turner-Smith for the “cool” factor.

“It’s pretty spectacular, honestly,” Jackson, 44, told E! News on Monday, March 20, of his family life. “Mama does love a dress up and I don’t mind getting dressed up and standing next to her. But this having a kid thing together is pretty magical.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum — who shares a 2-year-old daughter with 36-year-old Turner-Smith — noted that the couple’s California home isn’t exactly what it appears.

“The most surprising thing is that it’s a lot more homey than it looks like from the outside,” Jackson explained of the pad, which is actually his childhood home that he purchased in 2021.

The Dr. Death actor added: “It’s very, very baby-oriented and family-oriented inside the house.”

While Jackson feels settled in his role as dad, he revealed that his wife is the one who has elevated his personal style and red carpet presence. (The twosome recently turned heads in matching velvet ensembles at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party after the March 12 awards show.)

“I would say I’m more married to cool than I am cool myself,” the Affair alum said after being called one of Hollywood’s coolest couples. “But I’ll take the compliment.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in December 2019 that Jackson married Turner-Smith. That same month, Us broke the news that the duo were expecting their first child. Their little one was born in April 2020.

Since welcoming their daughter, the pair have kept her out of the limelight. The Mighty Ducks star, however, exclusively dished to Us in July 2021 about how becoming a parent shifted his approach to acting.

“A whole new world of things has just opened up to me in experiencing fatherhood and this magical, joyful, chaotic, stressful anxiety-inducing love that you did not know you had the capacity for,” the Canada native said at the time. “It just expands every single day.”

The former Fringe actor has continued to take on new roles since adding his daughter to his brood — and he is aware how lucky he is to have his girls back at home waiting for him.

“[I have a] beautiful wife [and] beautiful baby” to return to,” he told Us. “My life is very warm and supportive.”

That warmth has led to Jackson and the model already thinking about expanding their family. “Their love for each other is deeply rooted and having a child together just brought them closer in ways they didn’t even know existed,” a source exclusively told Us in April 2021 of the duo. “They’re already talking about baby No. 2. Jodie thinks pregnancy is such a beautiful thing.”

The insider pointed out that the pair “couldn’t be more grateful” for their little family. “It’s nice to see Joshua as a doting father, and Jodie is a very hands-on mother,” the source added.