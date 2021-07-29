Welcome (back) home! Joshua Jackson purchased his childhood home in Topanga, California, and revealed that living in the new residence has been “healing” for him.

“My father, unfortunately, was not a good father or a husband and exited the scene, but that house in Topanga was where everything felt simple,” the actor, 43, told Mr. Porter on Thursday, July 29. “There was a mural of a dragon on the wall in that room that I couldn’t believe was still there, years later. The owner said, ‘I knew it meant a lot to somebody and that they were going to come back for it some day.’”

The Dr. Death star and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith’s daughter, 15 months, now sleeps in that same bedroom. The couple welcomed their baby girl in April 2020.

“There are plenty of things left for me to do, but now the thing that gets me excited is experiencing the world through my daughter’s eyes,” the Dawson’s Creek alum told the outlet. “I can’t wait to take her scuba diving. I can’t wait to take her skiing. I can’t wait to read a great book with her. I’m not worried at all she’ll be a wallflower. She’s been a character from the word go.”

Earlier this month, the Little Fires Everywhere star exclusively told Us Weekly that “a whole new world” has opened up for him as a dad.

“[I’m] experiencing fatherhood and this magical, joyful, chaotic, stressful anxiety-inducing love that you did not know you had the capacity for,” the Affair alum told Us. “It just expands every single day.”

He and the actress, 34, are “already talking about” welcoming another baby, a source exclusively told Us in April.

“Their love for each other is deeply rooted and having a child together just brought them closer in ways they didn’t even know existed,” the insider explained at the time. “They couldn’t be more grateful. It’s nice to see Joshua as a doting father, and Jodie is a very hands-on mother. … [She] thinks pregnancy is such a beautiful thing.”

The pair wed in December 2019. Us broke the news of their nuptials, simultaneously revealing Turner-Smith’s pregnancy.