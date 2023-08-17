Sam Asghari has filed for divorce from Britney Spears after 14 months of marriage.

Asghari, 29, filed the legal paperwork on Wednesday, August 16, according to multiple reports. Per TMZ, the fitness instructor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

News of the divorce filing comes just hours after Us Weekly learned that he and Spears, 41, had called it quits.

Prior to Spears and Asghari’s breakup coming to light, rumors swirled that the pair were experiencing ups and downs in their romance. However, a source exclusively told Us in June that the twosome were “determined to make their marriage work.”

The following month, the duo’s relationship hit another roadblock when discussing when to expand their family. (Spears, for her part, is already mom to sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Britney and her boys are currently estranged.)

“Britney really ​​wants kids in the near future, but Sam isn’t so sure,” a second insider told Us,

noting that Asghari felt like his life is “very full right now” and he “isn’t in a rush.” While Spears was “anxious to get started” having children with Asghari, he wanted to wait until “the time is right,” the source said.

Tragedy first struck for the pair prior to walking down the aisle when Spears suffered a miscarriage in May 2022.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent,” read the joint statement shared via Instagram in May 2022. “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

A third source told Us in July 2022 that Spears and Asghari signed an ironclad prenuptial agreement that tightly guards Spears’ estimated $60 million fortune ahead of their wedding. The insider also noted that the singer “found it overwhelming to discuss the finer points like how much Sam would walk away with.”

The legal document states that Asghari will get “$1 million per every two years” of their marriage with a cap at $10 million after 15 years, according to the insider. Asghari also waived any claims to Spears’ extensive music catalog. Instead of putting Asghari’s name on the deed of their shared home, the twosome agreed to put their house into a limited liability company or LLC.

Spears and Asghari began their romance after connecting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in October 2016 where he played her love interest. The twosome went public with their whirlwind romance in 2017. Us confirmed that Asghari proposed to Spears in September 2021.

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen told Us at the time.

The pair later tied the knot during a star-studded wedding at their Los Angeles home that had several A-List guests in attendance including Madonna, Paris Hilton and others.