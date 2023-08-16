It’s over for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari after 14 months of marriage, according to TMZ and People.

TMZ reported on Wednesday, August 16, that Spears and Asghari split after a fight about alleged cheating. The pop star and the personal trainer have yet to publicly comment on the apparent breakup. Us has reached out to their reps.

Earlier this summer, a source told Us Weekly that things had been rocky for the pair.

“Britney and Sam have their ups and downs, but nobody can deny they love each other very much,” the source said, adding that they were “determined to make their marriage work” at the time.

Kids were another topic of discussion for the twosome. “Britney really ​​wants kids in the near future, but Sam isn’t so sure,” a second insider told Us in July.

Since then, Spears raised eyebrows by sharing an NSFW video on a pole. “Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it !!! 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🌹🌷🌷,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 14.

Spears and Asghari wed in June 2022. Back in November 2022, Spears admitted that she didn’t feel “present” at their nuptials, which came six years after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video.

“Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the “Toxic” singer captioned the since-deleted post, per Page Six. “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body can’t relax enough to speak !!!”

Earlier that day, the Grammy Award winner revealed that Asghari had been “gone working” and she was excited to have him home.

“Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he’s home now acting up … I know he’s pretty hot 🥵🥵🥵 !!!” Spears captioned the clip of her husband at the gym.

Spears and Asghari’s split comes on the heels of countless ups and downs for the Crossroads star.

In May 2022, weeks before they exchanged vows at their California home, the twosome announced they suffered a pregnancy loss.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent,” the joint announcement, which was shared via Instagram read. “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Britney, who announced the pregnancy in April, previously claimed in her June 2021 deposition that while she was under the conservatorship helmed by her estranged father, Jamie Spears, she was forced to be on birth control and was not allowed to get married or have any more children. (The singer is currently estranged from her teen sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.)

Britney’s conservatorship ended in November 2021, 13 years after it was first put in place.

Asghari, who long supported his ex’s freedom from the conservatorship, wrote via Instagram at the time, “History was made today. Britney is Free! ❤️.”