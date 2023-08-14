Britney Spears recently purchased a stripper pole — and she put it to the test by performing a sexy dance number.

“Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it !!! 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🌹🌷🌷,” Spears, 41, captioned an Instagram video of her routine on Sunday, August 14. Set to the song “Closer” by Nine Inch Nails, the pop star donned a cheetah print bikini while showing off her killer dance moves.

Spears is no stranger to sharing dance videos via Instagram, during which she also showcases new outfits. “Ok so I was a little pissed 😤 this day 😒😒😒😒😒😒 !!!” she captioned a clip of herself dancing in a white crop top and blue, snakeskin patterned bikini bottom on Friday, August 11.

The singer also uses her social media to be candid with fans. She recently opened up about her unpleasant experience with injectables.

“Too many times, these so-called ‘best doctors’ do amazing Botox. Never again in Los Angeles,” Spears wrote alongside a video discussing her past experiences with Botox via an Instagram video on Friday. “For probably 10 to 15 years, I haven’t had mine done right and … I can’t even be seen for 2 weeks [afterward].”

Spears went on to state that one procedure had the “reverse effect” on her after she wound up looking like “somebody beat the s— out of me.” She continued: “So of course, I go back and show the doctor. She says that’s completely normal, and I said, ‘Then why can’t I go anywhere for two weeks?’ and my friend’s sisters laughed. F—K BOTOX, it is horrific!!!”

Spears’ recent Instagram posts come after her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons — Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16 — were reported safe amid the ongoing Hawaii wildfires. Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, announced in May the rapper (a.k.a. K-Fed), 45, was moving to the Aloha State with the two boys.

At the time, Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told Us Weekly that she gave her consent and would not interfere with Federline’s relocation plans.

A source exclusively told Us in July that Spears “isn’t exactly sure when she’ll see [her sons] again now that they’re moving to Hawaii.” However, the insider added that “Britney has never given up hope on repairing things with her kids.”

Spears’ relationship with her boys has been strained in recent years. “I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that,” Jayden James told the Daily Mail in September 2022. “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal our mental state.”

That same month, Spears wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that Sean Preston stopped seeing her after she wrote online that her sons acted “hateful” toward her during her divorce from Federline. “I posted something of him, but he got really mad so unfortunately, I haven’t been able to post my loving family.