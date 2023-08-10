Celebrities are sending their thoughts and prayers to Maui amid the deadly wildfires.

Brush fires caused by strong winds destroyed much of Maui on Tuesday, August 8, leading President Joe Biden to declare that a “major disaster exists in the state of Hawaii” and order federal aid to be sent.

“Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui, and our prayers are with those who have seen their homes, businesses, and communities destroyed,” Biden, 80, said in a White House statement on Wednesday, August 9. “We are grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger, putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives.”

As of the time of publication, 36 people have died as a result of the wreckage in Maui.

“Lahaina has been devastated,” one resident told CNN on Thursday, August 10. “People [are] jumping in the ocean to escape the flames, being rescued by the coast guard. All boat owners are being asked to rescue people. It’s apocalyptic.”

Scroll down to see stars’ reactions to the Maui disaster: