Kevin Federline is planning to relocate his family — including his two sons with ex-wife Britney Spears — to Hawaii.

Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, announced the brood’s potential move in a letter sent to TMZ earlier this month. The message had publicly asked Spears, 41, if she would consent to the couple’s minor children — Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16 — relocating to the Aloha State.

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, responded to the public letter on Wednesday, May 31. The reply, which was shared with Us Weekly, revealed that the pop star consented to the move and would not interfere with her former spouse’s plan.

The Crossroads star and Federline, 45, were married between 2004 and 2006. Following their divorce, the twosome continued coparenting their boys before Spears’ relationship with Sean Preston and Jayden hit a rough patch. (The former DJ also shares daughter Kori and son Kaleb with ex Shar Jackson and two daughters with wife Victoria Prince.)

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that,” Jayden claimed to the Daily Mail in September 2022. “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal our mental state.”

He added at the time: “If I complained, she went after [my brother]. I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better.”

The “Circus” songstress, for her part, responded to her second son’s allegations at the time, explaining via an Instagram statement that she has “tried my best at being the best person I can be” while underneath the conservatorship. (Spears was placed under a conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears, in 2013 following a series of public struggles. It was eventually terminated in November 2021.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship,” she wrote via Instagram later that September. “I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!! My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother …. and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!”

Following the family drama, both Sean Preston and Jayden did not attend Britney’s June 2022 nuptials to Sam Asghari. The “Stronger” singer has since been candid about her hopes for a potential reconciliation.

“To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!!” Britney wrote via Instagram in December 2022. “God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love.”