Britney Spears' Lawyer Slams Kevin Federline for 'Cruel' Videos of Her Sons

A fierce response. Britney Spears‘ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, slammed Kevin Federline for posting videos that allegedly showed the pop star arguing with her sons.

“Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world,” the attorney told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, August 11. “The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.”

The former dancer, 44, recently spoke to British network ITV about his ex-wife, 40, and her relationship with their sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. In the interview, Federline claimed that the teens “have decided they are not seeing her right now.” The Celebrity Fit Club alum also claimed that he believes Spears’ controversial 13-year conservatorship saved her life.

The Crossroads actress reacted to her ex-husband’s claims in a lengthy, since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, August 10. “The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online,” she wrote, adding that her sons had previously acted “hateful” toward her during visits.

Hours later, Federline posted two now-deleted videos that allegedly showed Spears arguing with the boys when they were younger. “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through,” the California native wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this. #NeverFearTruth.”

Rosengart, for his part, shut down Federline’s claims in his statement to Us, saying: “Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly. Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect.”

The attorney also slammed the “PopoZão” singer for posting the videos and claimed that doing so could have violated laws related to cyberbullying.

“Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff,” Rosengart said. “It was abhorrent. In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself including, but not limited to, implicating cyberharassment and cyberbullying statutes, among other things.”

The “Radar” songstress hired Rosengart in July 2021 while she was trying to extricate herself from the conservatorship she had been under since 2008. For much of the conservatorship, the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, was in charge of both her financial decisions and her person. The arrangement was finally terminated in November 2021 after a lengthy legal battle.

“It has been my honor to work with Britney, to suspend her father as conservator, to help her gain her freedom and dignity, and to help protect her from the type of bullying she endured in the past — and we will not tolerate bullying in any area,” Rosengart told Us. “We are working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him. In the meantime, as Britney herself poignantly said, whatever is occurring between her and her boys should remain private. We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one.”

Federline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

