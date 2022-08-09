Not holding back. Kevin Federline opened up about his ex-wife Britney Spears in a new interview, and he made some explosive claims about the pop star’s relationship with their children.

The “PopoZão” singer, 44, sat down with British network ITV for a one-hour tell-all that will air in the U.K. later this month. In an excerpt published by the Daily Mail, the California native claimed that Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, are hesitant to spend time with their mom, 40.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” the former dancer explained, claiming that Spears’ Instagram activity was one reason for the teens’ alleged estrangement from their mother. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

After the interview made headlines, Spears and her husband, Sam Ashgari, clapped back at Federline’s claims.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” the “Radar” songstress wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 6. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them every thing … Only one word: HURTFUL.”

The Hacks alum, 28, also claimed there was no truth to Federline’s assertions. “There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” Asghari wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday. “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

Spears and the Celebrity Fit Club alum tied the knot in September 2004 after less than one year of dating. The former X Factor judge filed for divorce in November 2006, and the duo’s divorce was finalized the following year. In 2008, the Louisiana native was placed under a conservatorship managed by her father, Jamie Spears, following a highly publicized breakdown.

Federline voiced his support for his ex-wife last year during her battle to end the conservatorship, which was finally terminated in November 2021. In his latest interview, however, he told ITV that he thinks the controversial legal arrangement was necessary for Britney’s health.

“When Jamie took over, things got into order,” the One Tree Hill alum explained. “He saved her life.”

Keep scrolling for more details about Federline’s claims in the interview.