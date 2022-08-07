In her corner. After Sam Asghari swiftly shut down Kevin Federline’s accusations against Britney Spears, the fitness trainer has more to say.

“I wish him the best and hope he has a more positive outlook in the future for [the] benefit of all involved,” Asghari, 28, wrote via his Instagram Story on Saturday, August 6, referring to Federline, 44. “But for now: Keep my wife’s name … out your mouth.”

The Hacks star’s pointed social message comes hours after the former backup dancer — who was married to Spears, 40, between 2004 and 2006 — gave a tell-all interview about his teenage sons’ relationship with their mother.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” Federline told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Saturday. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

The DJ also alleged that sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, took issue with the Crossroads star’s revealing Instagram uploads.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough,” Federline told the outlet. “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Asghari, for his part, swiftly denied Federline’s accusations in a social media message. “There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” he wrote via his Story on Saturday. “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

The Iran native continued: “I do not know [Kevin] personally and have nothing against him aside him [choosing] to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year [conservatorship], and his loyalty to [Jamie Spears] indicates his approval at time of its conception as well. … Anyone approving of it is wrong of benefiting from it somehow. I will not comment on this matter except to say I have a job.”

The “Stronger” musician — who wed Asghari in June after nearly five years together — was previously married to Federline for two years ahead of their 2007 divorce. The now-exes continued to coparent their two boys after their split with Federline having custodial rights 70 percent of the time.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!