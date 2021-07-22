Britney Spears’ sweet spot! The singer loves spending time with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, amid her conservatorship battle.

“Britney’s happiest times are when she’s with her boys,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Even with all the rules and restrictions in her life, when she’s with them, all of that fades away.”

The insider calls the Grammy winner, 39, “such a fun, cool mom,” adding, “The problem … is that she doesn’t get any say in their day-to-day lives. [Her ex-husband] Kevin [Federline] gets to make all major decisions for their boys.”

Spears and the DJ, 43, welcomed Sean Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively. Following their 2007 split, the California native went on to welcome daughter Jordan, 9, with Victoria Prince. He also shares daughter Kori, 18, and son Kaleb, 17, with his ex Shar Jackson.

In September 2019, his and Spears’ custody agreement was shifted from 50-50 custodial rights to 70 percent of the time with Federline and 30 with Spears. The former couple tested the new schedule before filing to make it official.

The “Circus” singer has been under a conservatorship since 2008, and she spoke out about it for the first time last month. In addition to calling her father Jamie Spears‘ role “abusive,” the Mississippi native noted that she wanted to have children with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” the dancer said in a June court hearing. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have … any more children.”

Federline shared his “respect” for his ex-wife in a statement via lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan at the time, reading, “The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised.”

The Crossroads star’s youngest son previously shared his thoughts on his mom’s conservatorship in March 2020, calling his grandpa, 69, a “really big dick” and a “jerk.” Jayden noted at the time that Britney “might quit” making music.

The songwriter’s former manager, Larry Rudolph, revealed her alleged retirement plans earlier this month when he stepped down from his longtime role. On Saturday, July 17, Britney, who has not performed live since 2018, wrote via Instagram that she “quit.”

She wrote, “I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin