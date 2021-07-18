Telling all. Britney Spears dished via Instagram why she aims to cease performing onstage as long as she remains underneath the conservatorship that’s currently run by her father, Jamie Spears.

The singer, 39, posted a seemingly pointed message on the social media site on Saturday, July 17, to deliver the news. She posted a photo of the following quote: “Take me as I am or kiss my ass, eat s–t and step on LEGOs.”

Alongside the snap, the “Toxic” singer clapped back at the haters who’ve criticized her home videos that she’s previously shared on the app. “For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos,” she wrote. “Look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think 🚫🙅🏼‍♀️🚫!!!!”

She continued, “I’ve done that for the past 13 years … I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time … which I didn’t mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f–king spa 💆🏼‍♀️🤭🧖🏼‍♀️ !!!!”

In her message, Britney revealed she no longer plans to wear “heavy makeup” and “try try try on stage again” without being able to perform “real deal” remixes of her most popular songs. She further explains how she’s been “begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans,” and therefore, announces that she quits — with five exclamation points.

This message confirms what the singer’s former attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, previously told the court that Britney intended to quit performing while her dad is in charge of her career.

“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Ingham claimed during November 2020 court proceedings. “She also stated that she will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career. We are really at a crossroads.”

The Crossroads star goes onto slam her “so-called support system,” who has deeply hurt her. She further explained via the post, “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!”

The Mickey Mouse Club alum seemingly called out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘ tribute performance at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2017, which also featured Kelsea Ballerini, Sofia Carson and Hailee Steinfeld covering Britney’s greatest hits.

The singer’s message comes days after a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the 30-year-old Sweet Magnolias star prefers to offer her support privately amid Britney’s continuing legal woes.

“Jamie Lynn is 100 percent for #FreeBritney,” the insider told Us. “She and Britney have always had this special bond as sisters. Jamie supports Britney and has been there for her, listening to Britney’s speeches, praying for her and sharing encouraging messages with her.”

The “Circus” singer also added in her recent post that “this conservatorship killed my dreams.” She wrote, “So all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!!!”

She even commented on the recent documentaries about her career and life. “I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past,” she said. “I’m way past all that and have been for a long time !!!!”

She concluded her Instagram message with hope for her future. “And for women who say it’s weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales … go f–k yourself 🖕🏼,” she said. “As I said … hope is all I have right now … you’re lucky I post anything at all … if you don’t like what you see, unfollow me. People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!!”

A day earlier, the “Womanizer” singer posted a message via Instagram seemingly calling out the people she loves who failed to show up for her amid her legal issues when she felt like she was “drowning.”

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support,” she wrote at the time. “There’s nothing worse than that !!!!”

Following Britney’s emotional court testimony in June 2021, Jamie Lynn publicly spoke out via Instagram Story five days later.

“I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister,” the Zoey 101 alum said at the time. “I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bulls—t. I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”