Standing up for herself. Amid her current conservatorship legal battle, Britney Spears shared her thoughts on the people she’s closest to, who are just now supporting the #FreeBritney movement.

The singer, 39, posted a personal message via Instagram on Friday, July 16, amid her ongoing legal battle. She included a picture of the following quote: “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.”

Alongside the quote, the “Circus” singer wrote a lengthy caption. “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support,” she posted. “There’s nothing worse than that !!!!”

She continued: “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO.”

She closed out her message with a pointed message towards the specific individuals who’ve feigned public support for her, “So if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. and have a good day !!!!!”

Spears ended her note with a P.S. for her followers who can relate to what she’s going through, “I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love 💋💋💋 !!!!”

The “Stronger” singer recently received a major win in the ongoing case when Judge Brenda Penny granted the Crossroads star the ability to hire her own attorney for the first time since the beginning of her conservatorship in 2008.

“It was a good day for her yesterday,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 15. “She said, ‘I’m getting what I want, finally.’ She’s super relieved and happy. Let’s just say she had a good night’s sleep.”

Following this development, the singer’s family members shared cryptic messages alluding to their support.

The Grammy winner’s mom, Lynne Spears, posted a bible verse from the book of John via Instagram at the time. It read, “The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.”

Meanwhile, the “Womanizer” crooner’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, posted the following quotes on her Instagram Story: “Once you choose hope, anything’s possible,” and “Dear Lord, Can we end this bull s–t once and for all. Amen.”

A source exclusively told Us on Friday, July 16, that Jamie Lynn, 30, prefers to support her sister privately.

“Jamie Lynn is 100 percent for #FreeBritney,” the insider said. “She and Britney have always had this special bond as sisters. Jamie supports Britney and has been there for her, listening to Britney’s speeches, praying for her and sharing encouraging messages with her.”