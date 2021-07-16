Why Jamie Lynn Spears Is Staying Out of Britney's Conservatorship Case

A quiet source of support. Jamie Lynn Spears is on board with Britney Spears’ attempt to end her 13-year conservatorship, but she prefers to offer her encouragement in private.

“Jamie Lynn is 100 percent for #FreeBritney,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of the Zoey 101 alum, 30. “She and Britney have always had this special bond as sisters. Jamie supports Britney and has been there for her, listening to Britney’s speeches, praying for her and sharing encouraging messages with her.”

Since the “Lucky” singer, 39, gave her explosive testimony in June, some fans have wondered why her younger sister hasn’t spoken out more about the conservatorship. According to the insider, however, the Sweet Magnolias star has her reasons for staying quiet.

“We don’t see or hear about every little thing she does, but she is there for Britney as her sister, best friend and support system,” the source explains. “Jamie doesn’t want to be involved in Britney’s conservatorship battle since she feels that’s between Britney and her father, [Jamie Spears], and feels like Britney is strong enough to win this fight.”

After the June 23 court hearing in which Britney accused her conservators of preventing her from getting married and having a baby, among other things, Jamie Lynn waited five days to publicly react to her sister’s claims.

”I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister,” the former Nickelodeon star said in a series of Instagram Story videos. “I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bulls—t. I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”

The “Sleepover” songstress also wants to remain a supportive aunt to Britney’s sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, while protecting her own children, Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3, from the renewed attention on the Spears family.

“Jamie looks up to Britney as her big sister and Jamie’s kids adore her as their aunt,” the insider explains. “She’s always been protective of her family since they are her priority. She tries her best at living a normal life and raising her kids out of the spotlight.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper