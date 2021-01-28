Oops … she did it again! Britney Spears showed some support for ex Justin Timberlake by putting her best dance moves on display in a new Instagram video.

“Danced in my black 🐢 neck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!!,” the pop star, 39, captioned a post on Wednesday, January 27, in a cropped turtleneck and plaid shorts. “I KNOW … turtle necks are SO ME 😂💁🏼‍♀️✨💃🏼 !!!! @justintimberlake.”

Spears twirled along to Jay-Z‘s 2013 track “Holy Grail,” which features vocals from Timberlake, 39. The “Circus” singer and the former ‘NSync member were one of music’s hottest couples from 1999 until they called it quits in 2002. The social media moment gave fans of the former Mickey Mouse Club stars something to celebrate — especially since Spears wasn’t shy about shouting out her ex.

“Britney with the @ tags!! 🤣 We love to see it! 👏🏼,” Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause teased in the comments.

Spears’ video comes weeks after her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, reminisced on the former couple’s iconic matching outfits from the 2001 American Music Awards. “My parents. Divorce is hard,” the Zoey 101 alum, 29, quipped in an Instagram comment.

This isn’t the first time Britney has shown some love to the “Man of the Woods” crooner. In April 2020, she caught Timberlake’s attention with her “Filthy” choreography.

“This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days 😅😅😅💃!!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored 🙄,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram at the time. “PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT ✨ !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD 😜 !!!!!!”

The Social Network star couldn’t help but respond, dropping a series of emojis in the comments of his ex-girlfriend’s post. “😂🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻,” he replied.

While the playful exchange sent fans of the ’90s pop personalities into a frenzy, Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, kept her cool. “Jess is not threatened by Britney posting the Instagram video with Justin’s song in the background or her caption about him,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Justin and Britney dated so long ago and she knows that he is married to her and that Britney couldn’t be more opposite than her.”

Timberlake and the 7th Heaven alum, 38, tied the knot in October 2012 and share sons Silas, 5, and Phineas, who was born last year. Brian McKnight was the first to confirm in July 2020 that the couple welcomed baby No. 2 and the “Mirrors” singer finally broke his silence on the little one’s arrival earlier this month.

“His name is Phineas and he’s awesome and he’s so cute and nobody is sleeping, but we’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful,” Timberlake said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on January 18. “It’s a lot of fun … Silas is super excited. Right now, he’s very much liking it but, you know, Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so, I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.”