Britney Spears Calls Ex Justin Timberlake a ‘Genius,’ Dances to His Song

Blast from the past! Britney Spears reflected on her relationship with Justin Timberlake while rocking out to one of his songs on social media.

“This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days 😅😅😅💃,” Spears, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 15, alongside a video of herself moving and grooving. “As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored.”

In the clip, the “Toxic” singer danced and posed to Timberlake’s “Filthy,” which caused Spears to open up about the former couple’s eventual split nearly two decades ago.

“PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius,” the Crossroads actress wrote. “Great song JT ✨ !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD 😜 !!!!!!”

Timberlake, 39, commented on his ex’s post with a series of emojis. “😂 🙌 🙌 🙌,” the singer wrote.

The former couple dated from 1998 to 2002, after meeting in 1993 on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, and were in the spotlight the entire time.

The two split after reports surfaced that Spears had cheated on the Tennessee native, which she later addressed in an interview with Diane Sawyer, saying, “I’m not technically saying he’s wrong but I’m not technically saying he’s right either.”

In addition to being a Hollywood power couple, the pair were fashion icons during their time together. In 2001, the duo wore matching denim-on-denim outfits to the American Music Awards and the “Cry Me a River” crooner admitted in March 2020 that he doesn’t regret the wardrobe choice.

“You could kind of rock that today,” the “Man of the Woods” singer told his former ‘NSync bandmate Lance Bass on the March 20 episode of “The Daily Popcast” podcast. “If we could have only been a decade earlier when everything was so documented.”

In December 2019, Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears, shared a throwback of the “Oops I Did It Again” singer with Timberlake and Natalie Portman, causing fans to freak out over the “iconic” snap. “Nothing like childhood memories,” Jamie wrote at the time.

Following their tumultuous split, Britney moved on with boyfriend Sam Asghari, after her two-year marriage to Kevin Federline ended in 2008. The two share sons Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13.

For his part, Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel in 2012 and welcomed their son, Silas, in 2015.